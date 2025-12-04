NEWS
2 min read
Illegal Israeli settlers attack activists as Israeli army expands raids in occupied West Bank
Raids, searches and restrictions spread across multiple towns in the occupied West Bank, while Illegal Israeli settlers attack activists and foreign volunteers.
Illegal Israeli settlers attack activists as Israeli army expands raids in occupied West Bank
Israeli forces demolish two residential apartments in the occupied West Bank on December 2 2025 / AA
December 4, 2025

Illegal Israeli settlers attacked activists and foreign volunteers early on Thursday in the Bedouin community of Shallal al-Auja, north of Jericho in the eastern parts of occupied West Bank, local media reported.

A group of illegal settlers from nearby outposts raided the community and assaulted activists and international supporters who were there to help protect Palestinian residents, Hassan Mleihat, director of the Bedouin rights group al-Baydar, told the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

He said activists and unarmed villagers confronted the illegal settlers and forced them to flee.

Wafa did not specify the nationalities of the foreign volunteers.

According to the Colonisation and Wall Resistance Commission, illegal Israeli settlers have carried out 621 attacks against Palestinians and their property in the occupied West Bank in November alone.

In a landmark opinion in July last year, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

RelatedTRT World - ‘Slow-motion ethnic cleansing:’ After Gaza ceasefire, Israeli escalation shifts to West Bank

Widening restrictions and raids

Simultaneously, the Israeli army widened its military campaign in the northern parts of occupied West Bank on Thursday, imposing a tight cordon on the Kafr Saba neighbourhood in Qalqilya and restricting Palestinian movement inside the area.

Troops raided Qalqilya at dawn and enforced a curfew on Kafr Saba while deploying across several parts of the city.

RECOMMENDED

They said soldiers searched homes and questioned residents as tension grew around the neighbourhood.

In a related development, the army withdrew from the town of Masliya, south of Jenin, after raiding it for hours and imposing a curfew. Damage from the raid remained visible across the town.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces continued their third day of operations in nearby Qabatiya, enforcing tight movement restrictions and carrying out repeated home raids.

Towns in the northern parts of occupied West Bank have seen a sharp escalation since last week after the Israeli army launched a new operation, beginning in Tubas and Tammun before expanding to Qabatiya and Masliya. The campaign has included curfews, raids, mass detentions and damage to infrastructure.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli settlers' attacks wound 11 Palestinians in occupied West Bank
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return