The High Military Court in the Democratic Republic of Congo sentenced former President Joseph Kabila to death in absentia on Tuesday.

Kabila was found guilty of multiple charges including participation in an insurrectional movement, treason, torture and war crimes, according to the verdict by the court in the capital Kinshasa.

His trial opened in July following the lifting of his parliamentary immunity by the Senate in May.

Kabila was implicated in atrocities allegedly committed in eastern Congo provinces by the M23 rebels.

The court said that in the provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu, Kabila “held meetings for the conduct of hostilities and inspected” training canters of the M23 rebels.

Kabila ruled the country from 2001 to 2019. Since 2023, he has been living mostly in South Africa.