WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Aid to Gaza far below target as only two crossings remain open, say World Food Programme
WFP spokesperson says the the situation is “dire,” with families struggling to find food and malnutrition rates rising sharply, particularly among children.
Aid to Gaza far below target as only two crossings remain open, say World Food Programme
WFP spokesperson Abeer Etefa says aid flows into Gaza are “far short” of the daily target of 2,000 tons needed to sustain the population. / AA
October 21, 2025

The World Food Programme (WFP) and Gaza’s authorities have warned that humanitarian aid entering the enclave remains critically below agreed levels, as Israel continues to restrict crossings despite a ceasefire meant to ease the humanitarian crisis.

WFP spokesperson Abeer Etefa said on Tuesday aid flows into Gaza are “far short” of the daily target of 2,000 tons needed to sustain the population. 

“To be able to get to this scale-up, we have to use every border crossing point right now,” she told reporters in Geneva, noting that only the Kerem Shalom and Kissufim crossings are operational. Access to northern Gaza — where famine conditions persist — remains entirely closed.

RelatedTRT World - Gaza food price hike remains despite post-ceasefire decline

Less than one-sixth of promised aid delivered

The Gaza Government Media Office said only 986 trucks have entered the enclave since the ceasefire took effect, far below the 6,600 trucks agreed upon in the deal.

“On average, just 89 trucks have entered Gaza daily — out of the 600 that were supposed to enter each day,” the media office said in a statement, calling the restrictions evidence of “Israel’s continued policy of suffocation, starvation, and humanitarian blackmail imposed on more than 2.4 million residents.”

The office added that 14 trucks carrying cooking gas and 28 trucks with solar fuel entered Gaza for bakeries, hospitals, and other essential services, but said these supplies “fall drastically short” of meeting the enclave’s urgent needs.

RECOMMENDED

Palestinian government in Gaza called for the immediate and consistent entry of at least 600 trucks daily, including food, medical supplies, fuel, and relief materials, to “secure the basic necessities of life with dignity.”

Qatar condemns Israeli ceasefire violations

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Tuesday condemned Israel’s actions as a breach of the ceasefire and international law.

“We reiterate our condemnation of all Israeli violations and practices in Palestine, especially the transformation of the Gaza Strip into an uninhabitable zone and the continued violation of the ceasefire,” he said during the opening session of the Shura Council in Doha.

According to Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, at least 80 Palestinians have been killed and more than 300 injured since the ceasefire took effect on October 10.

Related
RelatedTRT World - Qatar condemns Israel for breaching ceasefire, making Gaza 'unfit for life'

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded