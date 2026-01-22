Israeli forces continued their raids in the occupied West Bank for a fourth consecutive day, carrying out assaults, detentions and house searches in the southern city of Hebron, according to local sources.

Sources told Anadolu on Thursday that Israeli forces sent military reinforcements to several neighbourhoods in Hebron, raided Palestinian homes and conducted extensive searches, while residents were subjected to on-the-spot interrogations.

The sources said Israeli forces imposed a curfew in the southern areas of Hebron as the assault continued.

At least two Palestinians were detained in recent hours during the ongoing military offensive, according to the same sources.

Late on Wednesday night, Israeli forces resumed their assault in Hebron following a temporary and partial lifting of a curfew that had been imposed for several hours.

Israeli authorities briefly allowed residents to leave their homes on foot, without vehicles, to obtain necessities before the assault resumed.

On Monday, the Israeli army announced the launch of a military assault in Hebron that it said would last several days, involving the army, the Shin Bet and border police forces.