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European cities erupt in pro-Palestine rallies amid regional escalation
Protesters rally in multiple European cities demanding Palestinian rights and an end to Israeli attacks.
European cities erupt in pro-Palestine rallies amid regional escalation
Demonstrators gather to protest Israel's attacks on Gaza, Lebanon and Iran in Stockholm, Sweden. / AA
9 hours ago

Several pro-Palestine rallies have been held across Europe, drawing large crowds.

"Over half a million people" marched together for Palestine and against the far right in London, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign said on X.

Joined by groups including the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament and the Stop the War Coalition, protesters also condemned Israeli strikes on Lebanon and the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Demonstrators carried banners reading "Freedom for Palestine," "Stop Bombing Iran," and "Stop Arming Israel," while also speaking out against Islamophobia.

Meanwhile, rallies were held across multiple regions in France following a call by around 90 organisations.

RelatedTRT World - In pictures: Thousands rally across Europe, US to show support for Palestinians

"In every region of France we are demonstrating for: self-determination of the Palestinian people and the right of return for Palestinian refugees; an end to occupation, colonisation and apartheid; sanctions against Israel; a permanent ceasefire; and an end to the genocide," Association France Palestine Solidarite wrote on X.

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The group said thousands of activists gathered in Paris, while nearly 1,000 people also demonstrated in Angers, in western France, according to Ouest-France daily.

In Sweden's capital Stockholm, a group of protesters also gathered, calling for a free Palestine and urging an end to the Israeli genocide.

In Vienna, the Platform Palestine Solidarity Austria called for a demonstration "to stop Zionist and US aggression" amid US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

A few hundred people also gathered in The Hague, Netherlands, to protest the war in Iran.

Organised by the New Peace Movement, the demonstration called on the Dutch government to contribute to de-escalation and press Israel and the US to immediately halt their attacks, according to NL Times.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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