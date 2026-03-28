Several pro-Palestine rallies have been held across Europe, drawing large crowds.

"Over half a million people" marched together for Palestine and against the far right in London, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign said on X.

Joined by groups including the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament and the Stop the War Coalition, protesters also condemned Israeli strikes on Lebanon and the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Demonstrators carried banners reading "Freedom for Palestine," "Stop Bombing Iran," and "Stop Arming Israel," while also speaking out against Islamophobia.

Meanwhile, rallies were held across multiple regions in France following a call by around 90 organisations.

Related TRT World - In pictures: Thousands rally across Europe, US to show support for Palestinians

"In every region of France we are demonstrating for: self-determination of the Palestinian people and the right of return for Palestinian refugees; an end to occupation, colonisation and apartheid; sanctions against Israel; a permanent ceasefire; and an end to the genocide," Association France Palestine Solidarite wrote on X.