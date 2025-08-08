Nations around the world on Friday expressed concern over Israeli plans to reoccupy Gaza City, saying that it would only worsen the war and lead to more bloodshed.

Here is what they said:

Türkiye

Türkiye urged global pressure to halt the plan.

"We call on the international community to fulfil its responsibilities to prevent the implementation of this decision, which aims to forcibly displace Palestinians from their own land," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“Every step taken by the fundamentalist Netanyahu government to continue the genocide against the Palestinians and to expand the occupation deals a heavy blow to international peace and security, increases regional instability, and deepens the humanitarian crisis,” the ministry added.

United Nations

UN human rights chief Volker Turk said the plan must be "immediately halted". He said that Israel should instead allow "the full, unfettered flow of humanitarian aid" and that Palestinian groups must unconditionally release hostages.

China

"Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people and is an inseparable part of Palestinian territory," a foreign ministry spokesperson told AFP in a message.

"The correct way to ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and to secure the release of hostages is an immediate ceasefire," they added.

Spain

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said: "We firmly condemn the decision of the Israeli government to escalate the military occupation of Gaza. It will only cause more destruction and suffering."

He added that "a permanent ceasefire, the immediate and massive entry of humanitarian aid, and the release of all hostages are urgently needed".

United Kingdom

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the plan was "wrong" and added that "this action will do nothing to bring an end to this conflict or to help secure the release of the hostages" but would "only bring more bloodshed".

Sweden

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard warned that Israel's plan to occupy Gaza raises serious concerns and could constitute a violation of international law.

"I view with great concern the decision that the Israeli government has made. We need a ceasefire and this decision risks taking the development in the opposite direction," she said, according to Swedish public broadcaster SVT.