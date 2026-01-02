The North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's daughter Kim Ju-ae has made her first public visit to a mausoleum housing her grandfather and great-grandfather, state media images showed on Friday, further solidifying her place as likely next in line to run the nuclear-armed country.

Current leader Kim Jong-un is the third in line to rule in the world's only communist monarchy, following his father Kim Jong Il and grandfather Kim Il Sung.

The two men — dubbed "eternal leaders" in state narrative — are housed in the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, a vast mausoleum in downtown Pyongyang.

The state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Kim Jong-un had visited the palace, accompanied by top officials. Images released by the agency showed daughter Ju-ae alongside him.

South Korea's spy agency said last year she was now understood to be the next in line to rule North Korea after she accompanied her father on a high-profile visit to Beijing.

'Presented as Kim's successor'

And Cheong Seong-chang at Seoul's Sejong Institute said he expected her to soon be "formally confirmed as the next successor both domestically and internationally".

Cheong, author of a book on the Kim leadership, said her placement in the centre of the front row during her visit to the place — a place typically reserved for her father — was especially notable.

It could be "interpreted as reporting to the 'eternal leaders' Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il that she is being presented as his successor", he said.