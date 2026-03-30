WAR ON IRAN
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US Special Operations forces touchdown in Middle East as Trump prepares for possible escalation
US troops could secure Strait of Hormuz, target Iran's Kharg Island oil hub, or Isfahan nuclear site, adding to growing military presence in the region.
US Special Operations forces touchdown in Middle East as Trump prepares for possible escalation
Hundreds of US special operations personnel have deployed to the Middle East. (Photo: File) / AP
March 30, 2026

Several hundred US Special Operations forces have arrived in the Middle East, joining thousands of Marines and Army paratroopers as President Donald Trump weighs his next move in the war with Iran, according to a report by The New York Times.

The commandos, including Army Rangers and Navy SEALs, have not been assigned specific missions, officials said to the newspaper, speaking on condition of anonymity.

As specialised ground troops, they could be deployed to help safeguard the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has effectively closed, or take part in a mission targeting Kharg Island, Iran's key oil hub in the Gulf.

They could also be used in operations aimed at Iran's highly enriched uranium at the Isfahan nuclear site.

The deployment adds to around 2,500 Marines and 2,500 sailors who have recently arrived in the region.

More than 50,000 US troops are now in the Middle East, roughly 10,000 more than usual, as Trump considers next steps in the conflict.

RelatedTRT World - Trump hints at seizing Iran's oil, eyes Kharg Island as US forces move in — report

Weighing several options

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Officials said the president is weighing options to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway through which about 20 percent of the world's oil typically passes.

The route has been largely closed following attacks by Iranian forces responding to the US and Israeli attacks.

US troop numbers in the region normally stand at around 40,000 across bases and ships in countries including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Iraq, Syria, Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait.

The aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford, which carried 4,500 personnel, has withdrawn from the region after technical issues and is now in Europe.

Last week, the Pentagon also ordered about 2,000 troops from the Army's 82nd Airborne Division to the region, though their location has not been disclosed.

Officials said the paratroopers could be deployed in ground operations, including potential missions linked to Kharg Island.

Military experts have warned that even 50,000 troops would be insufficient for a major land operation in Iran, given the country's size and population.

RelatedTRT World - Pentagon preparing for weeks-long ground operations in Iran — report
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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