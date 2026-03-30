Several hundred US Special Operations forces have arrived in the Middle East, joining thousands of Marines and Army paratroopers as President Donald Trump weighs his next move in the war with Iran, according to a report by The New York Times.

The commandos, including Army Rangers and Navy SEALs, have not been assigned specific missions, officials said to the newspaper, speaking on condition of anonymity.

As specialised ground troops, they could be deployed to help safeguard the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has effectively closed, or take part in a mission targeting Kharg Island, Iran's key oil hub in the Gulf.

They could also be used in operations aimed at Iran's highly enriched uranium at the Isfahan nuclear site.

The deployment adds to around 2,500 Marines and 2,500 sailors who have recently arrived in the region.

More than 50,000 US troops are now in the Middle East, roughly 10,000 more than usual, as Trump considers next steps in the conflict.

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Weighing several options