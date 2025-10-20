EUROPE
2 min read
Macron insists Ukraine, Europe be included in potential Trump-Putin meeting
"From the moment they discuss fate of Ukraine, Ukrainians should be around the table," says French president.
Macron insists Ukraine, Europe be included in potential Trump-Putin meeting
French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic. / Reuters
October 20, 2025

French President Emmanuel Macron has said Ukrainians and Europeans "should be around the table" during a potential meeting in Budapest between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking at a press conference following a summit of the European Union's Mediterranean countries in Slovenia on Monday, Macron called the possible meeting "a very good thing” as “the presidents can meet to discuss their bilateral agenda."

"From the moment they discuss the fate of Ukraine, the Ukrainians should be around the table. From the moment they should be discussing what impacts the security of Europeans, Europeans should be around the table. That's all I can say," Macron stressed.

Macron also reiterated France's support for Ukraine, highlighting the country's resilience amid the ongoing war.

RelatedTRT World - Russia eyes progress in Ukraine peace efforts at Putin-Trump summit in Budapest: Kremlin

London meeting

RECOMMENDED

"Ukraine continues to resist with great bravery by continuing to innovate and produce. And we'll have a coalition of the willing on Friday, which will be partly physical, partly virtual, but which will bring us together for a few of us in London, and (Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelensky will be there. So we continue to move forward," he said.

He underlined that any peace concerning Ukraine must be "robust and lasting," in line with international law and ensuring long-term stability. "No other (peace) exists. And Europeans have always been clear on this," he added.

Trump last week urged Zelenskyy to reach an agreement with Russia, saying both sides should halt fighting along current front lines. Zelenskyy later reiterated that Ukraine would not accept any concessions to Moscow.

In a phone call last Thursday, Putin and Trump discussed the possibility of holding another face-to-face meeting and agreed that representatives from both sides will immediately begin preparing for a summit, with Budapest as a potential venue, according to a Putin aide.

RelatedTRT World - Ready to join Putin and Trump at Budapest summit if invited: Zelenskyy

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
UNRWA chief warns of 'silent war' in West Bank amid record levels of Israeli violence
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government