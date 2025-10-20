French President Emmanuel Macron has said Ukrainians and Europeans "should be around the table" during a potential meeting in Budapest between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking at a press conference following a summit of the European Union's Mediterranean countries in Slovenia on Monday, Macron called the possible meeting "a very good thing” as “the presidents can meet to discuss their bilateral agenda."

"From the moment they discuss the fate of Ukraine, the Ukrainians should be around the table. From the moment they should be discussing what impacts the security of Europeans, Europeans should be around the table. That's all I can say," Macron stressed.

Macron also reiterated France's support for Ukraine, highlighting the country's resilience amid the ongoing war.

London meeting