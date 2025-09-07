Nearly 123,000 flights over Baltic airspace have been affected by Russian jamming of navigation signals in the first four months of 2025, according to a report by the region’s governments to the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

The disruptions, revealed by Swedish broadcaster SVT, show a surge in incidents endangering commercial aviation at a time of rising confrontation between the EU and Moscow.

In April alone, an average of 27.4 percent of flights in the region experienced interference, Swedish authorities said. Investigators traced the source of the jamming to Russia.

“We consider the situation serious, as we see that interference incidents continue to rise,” Andreas Holmgren, head of the Swedish Transport Agency’s aviation department, told SVT.