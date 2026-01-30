President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit, suing the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the US Treasury Department for $10 billion for leaking his tax returns to multiple news outlets.

The personal lawsuit filed on Thursday by Trump, his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump and the Trump Organization states that "Defendants willfully, knowingly, and/or by gross negligence unlawfully accessed and inspected Plaintiffs' confidential tax return information" and "disclosed Plaintiffs' confidential tax return information in violation" of the law.

The president alleged that the IRS and the Treasury Department failed to take the necessary steps to prevent a former IRS employee from improperly disclosing his tax returns.

"Defendants have caused Plaintiffs reputational and financial harm, public embarrassment, unfairly tarnished their business reputations, portrayed them in a false light, and negatively affected President Trump and the other Plaintiffs’ public standing," said the complaint.

In 2024, former IRS contractor Charles Littlejohn was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to leaking Trump’s tax records to The New York Times. The Times published a report in 2020 that showed the president had only paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017.

After the Times' report was published, Trump called the story "totally fake news" and "made up," adding that the information had been "illegally obtained."

Littlejohn also admitted in federal court to stealing tax records of thousands of other wealthy people in 2019 and 2020, including billionaires Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

The IRS in 2024 called Littlejohn's actions "unacceptable" and said that it had sent a statement to affected taxpayers saying that the agency had "taken aggressive action more generally to enhance data security, to ensure, to the fullest extent feasible, that nothing like the Littlejohn incident can happen in the future."