WORLD
2 min read
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Ukraine's ambassador to the US said a day earlier that the talks would focus on security guarantees and post-war reconstruction.
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
(FILE) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy listens to US President Donald Trump during a press conference in Florida, US, December 28, 2025. / Reuters
January 17, 2026

Ukrainian negotiators have arrived in the United States for talks with the Trump administration on ending almost four years of war with Russia, a member of the delegation said on Saturday.

They will meet US President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The talks will take place in Miami just days short of the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

Kiev is seeking clarity on security guarantees from allies.

RelatedTRT World - Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy

"Arrived in the United States. Together with (security chief) Rustem Umerov and (negotiator) David Arakhamia, we will have an important conversation with our American partners regarding the details of the peace agreement," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide Kyrylo Budanov said on social media.

RECOMMENDED

"A joint meeting with Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner and (US Army Secretary) Daniel Driscoll is planned."

Trump has pushed for an end to the war — Europe's worst since World War Two — and has expressed frustration with both sides, with no breakthrough made.

He has also pressured Ukraine to accept peace terms that Kiev likens to capitulation.

Ukraine's ambassador to the US said a day earlier that the talks would focus on security guarantees and post-war reconstruction.

Zelenskyy said on Friday he hoped Ukraine would sign agreements with the United States next week.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Did Seoul send drones into North Korea? Police raid spy agency
Robot dogs to assist Mexican police during 2026 World Cup
Israeli breach of Lebanon ceasefire kills child and three others
UK and Germany slam Israeli plan to expand occupied West Bank control
Armenia and US reach civil nuclear deal as Vance visits South Caucasus
UN sounds alarm over $4.6B US dues as cash shortfall threat rises
Big Tech on trial in US as Zuckerberg, YouTube chief face claims of addicting children
UK Cabinet backs PM Starmer amid resignation calls over Epstein scandal
Pakistan-India T20 game on after 'outcomes achieved' in ICC talks, 'request of friendly countries'
Cuba runs out of jet fuel as Mexico and Russia slam US oil blockade on Caribbean nation
ICC rules out sanctions against Bangladesh after T20 World Cup absence
40 more patients evacuated from Gaza via Rafah crossing under strict Israeli restrictions
US military boards 'defiant oil tanker' in Indian Ocean
SpaceX prioritises 'self-growing city' on the Moon in less than 10 years: Musk
'Very disappointing' — Epstein accomplice Maxwell refuses to answer questions from US House panel