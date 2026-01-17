Ukrainian negotiators have arrived in the United States for talks with the Trump administration on ending almost four years of war with Russia, a member of the delegation said on Saturday.

They will meet US President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The talks will take place in Miami just days short of the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

Kiev is seeking clarity on security guarantees from allies.

"Arrived in the United States. Together with (security chief) Rustem Umerov and (negotiator) David Arakhamia, we will have an important conversation with our American partners regarding the details of the peace agreement," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide Kyrylo Budanov said on social media.