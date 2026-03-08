WAR ON GAZA
Israel kills three Palestinians in strike near mosque in Gaza City
Medics say a drone strike hit a group of civilians west of Gaza City near displacement tents and a field hospital.
Aftermath of an Israeli strike in Gaza City. / Reuters
7 hours ago

Three Palestinians, including a paramedic, were killed and three others wounded when an Israeli strike targeted a group of civilians near a mosque west of Gaza City, marking another violation of the ceasefire in place since October 10, 2025.

Medical sources told Anadolu that the victims were struck in an Israeli attack near Al-Katiba Mosque in western Gaza City.

One of those killed was Abdel Hosni Hamdouna, a paramedic with the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the sources said.

Local sources said an Israeli drone targeted the civilians in an area that lies outside Israeli troop deployment zones under the ceasefire agreement.

An Anadolu correspondent reported that the strike hit a crowded location with displacement tents and close to a field hospital, roughly an hour before iftar, the sunset meal marking the end of the daily fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Since the Gaza ceasefire took effect, Israeli violations involving shelling and gunfire have killed 641 Palestinians and wounded 1,711 others.

The ceasefire agreement followed Israel’s two-year genocide that began on October 8, 2023, killing more than 72,000 Palestinians, wounding nearly 172,000 others, and causing massive destruction to roughly 90 percent of civilian infrastructure in Gaza.

The UN estimates reconstruction costs at about $70 billion.

