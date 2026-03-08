Three Palestinians, including a paramedic, were killed and three others wounded when an Israeli strike targeted a group of civilians near a mosque west of Gaza City, marking another violation of the ceasefire in place since October 10, 2025.

Medical sources told Anadolu that the victims were struck in an Israeli attack near Al-Katiba Mosque in western Gaza City.

One of those killed was Abdel Hosni Hamdouna, a paramedic with the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the sources said.

Local sources said an Israeli drone targeted the civilians in an area that lies outside Israeli troop deployment zones under the ceasefire agreement.

An Anadolu correspondent reported that the strike hit a crowded location with displacement tents and close to a field hospital, roughly an hour before iftar, the sunset meal marking the end of the daily fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.