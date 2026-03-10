Iran's Revolutionary Guards have said they will "determine the end of the war" in the Middle East after US President Donald Trump predicted the conflict could end soon.

"It is we who will determine the end of the war," the Guards said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The equations and future status of the region are now in the hands of our armed forces; American forces will not end the war," the statement added.

The remarks followed comments by Trump suggesting that the war in the Middle East could end soon.

In a separate statement cited by Iranian state media, the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also warned that Tehran would not allow oil exports from the region if US and Israeli attacks continue.

Iran would not allow "one litre of oil" to be exported if the strikes against the country persist, an IRGC spokesperson said.

Escalating rhetoric