Iran's Revolutionary Guards have said they will "determine the end of the war" in the Middle East after US President Donald Trump predicted the conflict could end soon.
"It is we who will determine the end of the war," the Guards said in a statement on Tuesday.
"The equations and future status of the region are now in the hands of our armed forces; American forces will not end the war," the statement added.
The remarks followed comments by Trump suggesting that the war in the Middle East could end soon.
In a separate statement cited by Iranian state media, the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also warned that Tehran would not allow oil exports from the region if US and Israeli attacks continue.
Iran would not allow "one litre of oil" to be exported if the strikes against the country persist, an IRGC spokesperson said.
Escalating rhetoric
Trump has also threatened Iran with a far more severe response if Tehran attempts to halt oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.
He said Iran would face "death and fire and anger" if it took any step to block the flow of oil through the strategic waterway.
Trump also threatened strikes "twenty times stronger" if Iran attempts to disrupt oil supplies through the strait.
Meanwhile, the Revolutionary Guards said their forces had destroyed 10 advanced US radar systems across the region and a number of expensive drones.
The IRGC accused Trump of making "false claims" about weakening Iran's military power, saying he is attempting to mislead public opinion and deflect pressure from the war.
The Guards also rejected claims that Iran has reduced its missile launches, saying the country is firing more powerful missiles with warheads weighing more than a ton.