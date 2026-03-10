WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
Iran's Revolutionary Guards say they 'will determine end of war'
Statement comes after Trump says Iran war could end soon, as Revolutionary Guards accuse Trump of spreading "false claims" about Iran's military.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards say they 'will determine end of war'
Revolutionary Guards accuse Trump of spreading "false claims" about Iran's military / Reuters
20 hours ago

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have said they will "determine the end of the war" in the Middle East after US President Donald Trump predicted the conflict could end soon.

"It is we who will determine the end of the war," the Guards said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The equations and future status of the region are now in the hands of our armed forces; American forces will not end the war," the statement added.

The remarks followed comments by Trump suggesting that the war in the Middle East could end soon.

In a separate statement cited by Iranian state media, the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also warned that Tehran would not allow oil exports from the region if US and Israeli attacks continue.

Iran would not allow "one litre of oil" to be exported if the strikes against the country persist, an IRGC spokesperson said.

RelatedTRT World - Trump says US-Israel war with Iran 'pretty much' over

Escalating rhetoric

RECOMMENDED

Trump has also threatened Iran with a far more severe response if Tehran attempts to halt oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

He said Iran would face "death and fire and anger" if it took any step to block the flow of oil through the strategic waterway.

Trump also threatened strikes "twenty times stronger" if Iran attempts to disrupt oil supplies through the strait.

Meanwhile, the Revolutionary Guards said their forces had destroyed 10 advanced US radar systems across the region and a number of expensive drones.

The IRGC accused Trump of making "false claims" about weakening Iran's military power, saying he is attempting to mislead public opinion and deflect pressure from the war.

The Guards also rejected claims that Iran has reduced its missile launches, saying the country is firing more powerful missiles with warheads weighing more than a ton.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Iran fires drones at Gulf states as Trump's mixed messages fuel war uncertainty. Here's the latest
US-Israel war on Iran triggers global economic 'nightmare'
US investigators search Epstein's New Mexico ranch over abuse claims
US says Afghanistan designated as 'state sponsor of wrongful detention'
UK backs global oil reserve release as war on Iran drags on
Trump says US waives certain oil-related sanctions to ensure supply
US loses 11 MQ-9 Reaper drones worth over $330M in war on Iran
Erdogan to Pezeshkian: Violation of Türkiye's airspace 'cannot be excused for any reason'
Over 36,000 Americans return from Middle East since US-Israel war on Iran began
Republicans gather to discuss how to prevent US-Israel war on Iran from becoming midterm liability
Trump says US-Israel war with Iran 'pretty much' over
Russia's Putin dials Trump, calls for end to US-Israel war on Iran
War on Iran and petrol pain could turn US midterms into a referendum on Trump
By Sadiq S Bhat
Trump calls Iran's choice of Mojtaba Khamenei as 'big mistake'
Türkiye's energy supply, financial system secure against risks: Erdogan