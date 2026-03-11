US President Donald Trump has said the United States will tap its Strategic Petroleum Reserve "a little bit" to help reduce energy prices amid disruptions linked to US-Israel war on Iran.

Speaking in an interview with Local 12 television in Cincinnati, Ohio on Wednesday, Trump said limited use of the reserve could help ease pressure on prices.

"Right now we'll reduce it a little bit and that brings the prices down," Trump said when asked whether he planned to use the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Trump also said the reserve would eventually be replenished.

"We'll do that, and then we'll fill it up," he said in an interview with Cincinnati broadcaster WKRC.

"I filled it up once, and I'll fill it up again, but right now, we'll reduce it a little bit, and that brings the prices down," the president added.

Largest release ever