WORLD
2 min read
Trinidad PM says new US radar to monitor Venezuela activity
Kamla Persad-Bissessar defends expanded US military cooperation as Caracas accuses Washington of using the Caribbean buildup to threaten President Maduro.
Trinidad PM says new US radar to monitor Venezuela activity
Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar says that the equipment strengthens surveillance capabilities long sought by Port of Spain. / Reuters
December 4, 2025

Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said on Wednesday that a newly installed US radar system in the twin-island nation is designed to curb drug trafficking and monitor sanctioned Venezuelan oil shipments moving through the region.

The radar, part of a recent uptick in US-Trinidad cooperation, was installed at a new airport site and became operational just days after Persad-Bissessar confirmed its arrival on November 27. 

The prime minister, a staunch supporter of US President Donald Trump, said the equipment strengthens surveillance capabilities long sought by Port of Spain.

“The new radar system assists with the detection of Venezuelan crude oil sanction-busting activities and traffickers who have been conducting deliveries of narcotics, firearms, ammunition and migrants into our country from Venezuela,” she said in a statement.

RelatedTRT World - Venezuela's Maduro says call with Trump was 'respectful and cordial'

US presence in the Caribbean

Washington has expanded its military presence in the Caribbean in recent months, deploying warships — including the world’s largest aircraft carrier — and conducting joint drills with Trinidad and Tobago. 

RECOMMENDED

The campaign has included lethal strikes on more than 22 vessels since August, killing at least 83 people, actions experts warn may violate international law.

Caracas has condemned the increased US presence as a provocation, accusing Washington of seeking to topple Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro under the guise of counter-narcotics operations. 

It has also criticised Persad-Bissessar, alleging she is enabling US plans to threaten Venezuela — accusations she firmly rejects.

Trump has maintained sweeping sanctions on Venezuela’s oil sector since first imposing an embargo in 2019, and his administration now labels Maduro’s government a “drug cartel.” 

Persad-Bissessar said the new radar represents “a superior layer of protection that was previously unavailable.”

RelatedTRT World - US Senate minority leader says Americans deserve to 'hear truth' about Venezuela boat strikes
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return