Türkiye's Defence Ministry emphasises the effectiveness of the country’s air defence
Control of Türkiye’s airspace is ensured 24/7, the ministry says after a drone was shot down over the Black Sea.
A screen grab from a footage shows the long-range Turkish indigenous air defence missile Siper after its test launch in Sinop. / AA
December 18, 2025

The Turkish Defence Ministry has emphasised the effectiveness of the country’s air defence systems after a drone was shot down over the Black Sea.

"The UAV is assessed to be broken into very small pieces and scattered over a wide area. This makes it difficult to identify wreckage in a single piece or with structural integrity on the ground,” the ministry said on Thursday.

According to the ministry the control of Türkiye’s airspace “is ensured on a 24/7 basis through a layered and integrated architecture encompassing radar, early warning, electronic warfare, and interception elements.”

The ministry added it had warned the relevant parties amid the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia to act with greater caution to prevent incidents that could undermine security in the Black Sea.

A drone that was detected to have gone out of control while approaching Turkish airspace over the Black Sea was shot down, Türkiye's National Defence Ministry said on Monday.

An aerial object approaching Turkish airspace over the Black Sea was detected and monitored in accordance with established procedures, the ministry said in a statement on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

To ensure the security of national airspace, NATO-assigned and nationally controlled F-16 aircraft were assigned an alert response mission, it noted.

Following the assessment that the aerial object was a drone that had lost control, it "was shot down in a secure area outside residential zones to prevent any potential harm," the ministry added.

SOURCE:AA
