WORLD
3 min read
STC leader al-Zubaidi fled to Aden, Yemen's southern separatists say
Yemen’s president issues a decree dismissing Aidarous al-Zubaidi from the leadership council on charges of high treason, referring the former member to the attorney general.
STC leader al-Zubaidi fled to Aden, Yemen's southern separatists say
Al-Zubaidi was a separatist leader who headed the STC and served as a member of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council. / AP
January 7, 2026

Yemen's southern separatists said that their leader Aidarous al-Zubaidi is in Aden overseeing military and security operations in the city, after a Saudi-led coalition in the country said he fled to an unknown destination.

The separatists added on Wednesday that they have lost contact with their delegation in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh.

STC spokesperson Anwar Al-Tamimi told AFP that contact had been lost with the delegation that travelled to Riyadh during the night.

On other hand, at least four people were killed in Saudi-led coalition strikes in Yemen on Wednesday, two hospital sources told AFP, as the force raided the home province of a separatist leader.

"The initial toll from the strikes on the province of al-Dhale is four civilian deaths and six wounded," medical sources at the Al-Nasr and Al-Tadamon hospitals in al-Dhale told AFP.

Treason charges

Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) said earlier that they dismissed the Southern Transitional Council (STC) chief al-Zubaidi and referred him for prosecution on charges of high treason.

In the wake of those accusations, the head of PLC issued a decree, dismissing al-Zubaidi from the body over alleged high treason.

“The Presidential Leadership Council issued a decision today, Wednesday, to drop the membership of Aidrous al-Zubaidi in the Presidential Leadership Council for committing high treason and to refer him to the Prosecutor General,” said the decree signed by the council's chairman, Rashad al-Alimi.

It added that the country's attorney general would launch an investigation into the allegations.

RelatedTRT World - Yemen's STC chief set for Riyadh visit as Saudi Arabia advances talks
RECOMMENDED

Failed to board Riyadh plane

The dramatic move comes amid escalating tensions between the UAE-backed STC and Yemen’s internationally recognised government, deepening fractures within the Saudi-led coalition and threatening already fragile efforts to contain renewed fighting in the south.

Al-Zubaidi failed to board a plane set to take him to Riyadh and fled instead to an unknown destination, the Saudi-backed coalition in the country said on Wednesday.

The remarks came amid efforts to end fighting that erupted last month between the STC, backed by the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen's Saudi-backed internationally recognised government, which has triggered a major feud between the Gulf allies.

Zubaidi was set to travel to Saudi Arabia days after Yemen's government announced that it had requested Riyadh to host a forum on the southern issue.

In a statement, coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said a flight carrying a large number of senior leaders of the separatist group departed after a delay of more than three hours without Zubaidi, and with no information on his whereabouts.

The coalition also said it carried out limited pre-emptive air strikes in Yemen's southern province of al-Dhalea after monitoring the movements of armed forces that had left their camps. Domestic sources and sources within the STC reported more than 15 strikes in the province, the birthplace of Zubaidi.

The feud between the UAE and Saudi Arabia has fractured a coalition originally created to fight the Houthis, who are still the dominant military force in Yemen.

The Houthis seized the Yemeni capital of Sanaa in 2014 and Gulf countries intervened the following year in support of the internationally recognised government, splitting Yemen into rival zones of control.

RelatedTRT World - Yemen separatist STC barred Saudi delegation from Aden landing: envoy
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
Al Thani, Trump discuss de-escalation as US, Iran step up diplomacy
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks
Ukraine plans presidential election, referendum in late February: Financial Times
Russian strike on Ukraine kills four, including three children: official
A father in Gaza searches rubble for his family's remains after Israeli air strike destroys home
US to deploy 200 troops to train Nigerian forces in fight against terrorists