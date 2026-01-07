Yemen's southern separatists said that their leader Aidarous al-Zubaidi is in Aden overseeing military and security operations in the city, after a Saudi-led coalition in the country said he fled to an unknown destination.



The separatists added on Wednesday that they have lost contact with their delegation in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh.

STC spokesperson Anwar Al-Tamimi told AFP that contact had been lost with the delegation that travelled to Riyadh during the night.

On other hand, at least four people were killed in Saudi-led coalition strikes in Yemen on Wednesday, two hospital sources told AFP, as the force raided the home province of a separatist leader.

"The initial toll from the strikes on the province of al-Dhale is four civilian deaths and six wounded," medical sources at the Al-Nasr and Al-Tadamon hospitals in al-Dhale told AFP.

Treason charges

Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) said earlier that they dismissed the Southern Transitional Council (STC) chief al-Zubaidi and referred him for prosecution on charges of high treason.

In the wake of those accusations, the head of PLC issued a decree, dismissing al-Zubaidi from the body over alleged high treason.

“The Presidential Leadership Council issued a decision today, Wednesday, to drop the membership of Aidrous al-Zubaidi in the Presidential Leadership Council for committing high treason and to refer him to the Prosecutor General,” said the decree signed by the council's chairman, Rashad al-Alimi.

It added that the country's attorney general would launch an investigation into the allegations.