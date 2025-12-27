Airlines cancelled 1,500 US flights during the peak holiday travel period, with severe winter storm warnings and heavy snow forecast across parts of the Midwest and northeast.

More than 40 million Americans were under winter storm warnings or weather advisories on Friday, one day after Christmas, plus another 30 million under flood or storm advisories in California, where a so-called atmospheric river has brought a deluge of rain.

New York, the country's largest city, was bracing for up to 25 centimetres of snow overnight — the most in four years.

Temperatures were forecast to drop and remain chilly into the weekend, when an Arctic blast swoops down from Canada.

At least 1,490 flights had been cancelled, with more than 5,900 delays, as of 4:00 pm US Eastern time (2100 GMT) Friday, the FlightAware website said.

The National Weather Service (NWS) predicted snowfall across the upper Great Lakes region would move towards the US northeast.

"Difficult travel conditions are ongoing for the area, and those travelling from the holiday should exercise caution if you have to be on the road," it warned.