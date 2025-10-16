US President Donald Trump said he would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest, Hungary, to discuss ending the war in Ukraine after a conversation on Thursday.

No date for the meeting was provided, but Trump said in a social media post he believed "great progress was made with today’s telephone conversation."

Trump was due to meet Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday at the White House.

The two presidents also agreed to convene their high-level advisors next week to continue discussions before they meet.

Trump declared that the US delegation will be led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, with other officials to be named.

Trump said that Putin congratulated the United States on the recent “great accomplishment of peace in the Middle East,” referring to the Gaza ceasefire.

Trump expressed hope that this success in the Middle East could pave the way for positive developments in negotiations to end the conflict in Ukraine.

Trade relations between the US and Russia post-Ukraine war were also discussed during the call.

Both leaders discussed plans for future cooperation once the war concludes.

In addition, Trump said he will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office on Friday to discuss the phone call with Putin and other matters.

