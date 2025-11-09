The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has returned the remains of another Israeli captive under a Gaza ceasefire agreement, Tel Aviv said.

An Israeli military statement said the body was transferred to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) teams in southern Gaza and was on its way to Israeli forces inside the Palestinian enclave.

Earlier, Hamas announced that it would return the body of an Israeli soldier this afternoon under a Gaza ceasefire agreement.

The group’s military wing, the Qassam Brigades, said in a statement that the remains of Hadar Goldin will be handed over at 1200 GMT.

It said that Goldin’s body was found on Saturday in a tunnel in the Yebna camp in the southern city of Rafah.

Goldin was captured by Palestinian resistance fighters in the besieged Palestinian territory during Israel’s war in Gaza in 2014.