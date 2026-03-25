A US jury has ordered Meta to pay $375 million in civil penalties after finding the company misled users about the safety of its platforms and allowed harm—including child sexual exploitation—to occur.

The case, tried in New Mexico, is the first time a US-based social media giant has been held liable in a bench trial for the impact of content on its platforms, according to The Guardian on Wednesday.

“Historic victory for child safety”

“The jury’s verdict is a historic victory for every child and family who has paid the price for Meta’s choice to put profits over kids’ safety,” said Raul Torrez, New Mexico’s attorney general.

“Meta executives knew their products harmed children, disregarded warnings from their own employees, and lied to the public about what they knew. Today, the jury joined families, educators, and child safety experts in saying enough is enough,” Torrez added.