As diplomatic efforts intensify to bring an end to the years-long war in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has convened a high-level meeting with his foreign and defence ministers ahead of peace talks scheduled in Istanbul on Thursday.

The talks, which mark the first direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in nearly two years, are set to take place in Türkiye under Ankara’s mediation. They come amid a flurry of diplomatic activity, with both NATO and US officials pointing to Türkiye’s unique position as a trusted and neutral venue for dialogue.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday told reporters that President Putin chaired a strategic meeting on Wednesday night involving key figures from Russia’s security and diplomatic establishment.

“Before the departure of our delegation to Istanbul yesterday evening, President Putin held a meeting on preparations for the upcoming negotiations with the Ukrainian side,” Peskov said in Moscow.

The gathering included Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, newly appointed Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, and Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoygu, along with the heads of Russia’s intelligence and internal security agencies.

The meeting reflected the gravity Moscow attaches to the negotiations, which observers say could determine the next phase of the war or a potential diplomatic off-ramp.

Composition of Russian delegation revealed

According to an official decree, the Russian delegation to the Istanbul talks will be led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.

Other members include Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) head Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin. The delegation will be supported by a group of technical and legal experts.