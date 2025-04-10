WORLD
2 min read
US, Russia meet in Istanbul to normalise diplomatic operations
The main focus of the talks, according to Moscow and Washington, is restoring the work of diplomatic missions after years of rows.
00:00
US, Russia meet in Istanbul to normalise diplomatic operations
2nd round of Russia-US talks has started in Istanbul / AA
April 10, 2025

The second round of talks between the US and Russia has started in Istanbul.

A US delegation arrived on Thursday at the Russian Consulate General in Istanbul at 0645 GMT for talks to normalise embassy operations between the two countries.

On Tuesday, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said that delegations would meet for a second round of talks in Istanbul to address efforts to "further stabilise the operations of their bilateral missions".

Stating that "there are no political or security issues on the agenda", she stressed that issues related to Ukraine are "absolutely not on the agenda".

The talks, taking place at the residence of the Russian Consul General in Istanbul, are expected to last several hours but are unlikely to be as long as the previous round, which lasted more than six hours.

The Russian delegation will be led by Russia's Ambassador to the US, Alexander Darchiev, while the US delegation will be led by Deputy Assistant Secretary Sonata Coulter.

Ahead of the meeting, Darchiev announced that some progress had already been made on several issues.

RECOMMENDED

Both Moscow and Washington have complained in recent years about the difficulties of getting credentials for their diplomats, making the operation of their embassies extremely difficult.

Russia has said that even paying diplomats has become difficult due to Western restrictions, while US diplomats say their movements are restricted in Russia. Both sides have complained of intimidation.

Among the issues is diplomatic property.

Washington has put six Russian properties under restrictions, including the Killenworth estate on Long Island, the Pioneer Point "dacha" in Maryland, the Russian consulates in San Francisco and Seattle and the trade missions in Washington and New York.

Explore
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing