A court in Bangladesh’s capital has ordered authorities to request that Interpol issue a red notice for the arrest of a British lawmaker on charges of corruption in a private real estate project.

Tulip Siddiq, a former British minister and an MP from Hampstead and Highgate in London, faces charges of corruption in Bangladesh as the country’s Anti-corruption Commission pursues a case against her.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Mohammed Sabbir Faiz issued the order on Thursday upon a petition by the corruption watchdog.

The order came after the commission’s Assistant Director A.K.M. Mortuza Ali Sagar sought the order for a red notice through Interpol to facilitate her arrest.

There was no immediate reaction from Siddiq on Thursday.

Siddiq has already been sentenced to six years in jail in Bangladesh in three other corruption cases, all involving her powerful aunt, the country’s former prime minister, Sheikh Hasina.

Siddiq’s connection with Hasina