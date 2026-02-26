WORLD
2 min read
Bangladesh court orders Interpol red notice for British MP and Hasina relative over corruption
A judge directs anti-corruption authorities to seek Interpol help in detaining ex-UK minister Tulip Siddiq over graft allegations linked to land deals.
Bangladesh court orders Interpol red notice for British MP and Hasina relative over corruption
Tulip Siddiq attends a news conference in London, Britain October 11 2019 [FILE]. / Reuters
6 hours ago

A court in Bangladesh’s capital has ordered authorities to request that Interpol issue a red notice for the arrest of a British lawmaker on charges of corruption in a private real estate project.

Tulip Siddiq, a former British minister and an MP from Hampstead and Highgate in London, faces charges of corruption in Bangladesh as the country’s Anti-corruption Commission pursues a case against her.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Mohammed Sabbir Faiz issued the order on Thursday upon a petition by the corruption watchdog.

The order came after the commission’s Assistant Director A.K.M. Mortuza Ali Sagar sought the order for a red notice through Interpol to facilitate her arrest.

There was no immediate reaction from Siddiq on Thursday.

Siddiq has already been sentenced to six years in jail in Bangladesh in three other corruption cases, all involving her powerful aunt, the country’s former prime minister, Sheikh Hasina.

RelatedTRT World - A Bangladesh court convicts ousted PM Hasina and niece, British MP Tulip Siddiq, of corruption

Siddiq’s connection with Hasina

RECOMMENDED

Hasina was ousted in 2024 in a student-led mass uprising that ended her 15-year rule, and has been in exile in India since August 5 2024.

Siddiq earlier rejected all allegations against her, termed the verdicts as a “complete farce,” and said she is a British citizen, not a Bangladeshi national.

The commission said that Siddiq, using her connection with Hasina, influenced a process to award land to a private company in Dhaka’s upscale Gulshan area. Siddiq is the daughter of Hasina’s younger sister, Sheikh Rehana.

In January last year, Siddiq resigned as a British government minister in the Cabinet of Prime Minister Keir Starmer under pressure because of her ties to Hasina.

Siddiq had said she had been cleared of wrongdoing but was quitting as economic secretary to the Treasury because the issue was becoming “a distraction from the work of the government.”

Three days after Hasina's ouster, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus took over as interim leader and eventually oversaw an election on February 12.

The new government of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, the son of Hasina's main political rival and former prime minister Khaleda Zia, has taken over.

RelatedTRT World - British minister Tulip Siddiq resigns following Bangladesh graft probe
SOURCE:AP
Explore
How fasting is practiced across religions
What fasting does to your body
Thai runner-up party files criminal complaint against election officials
Melania Trump to preside over UN Security Council session in historic first
Russia questions how Board of Peace will coexist with UN Security Council
Türkiye-Italy UAV partnership close to reaching its first production milestone
Ex-US Air Force pilot arrested for allegedly training Chinese military
Israeli attorney general summons Netanyahu in classified documents leak probe
Australian ex-PM says it's time to ditch UK monarchy, questions defence pact
FBI fires agents linked to Trump classified documents investigation: reports
Israeli forces injure four Palestinians in occupied West Bank raid
Israeli restrictions risk halting World Central Kitchen's operations: Gaza authorities
Türkiye's FM hosts OIC diplomats in Ankara, stresses unity amid global crisis
Cuba names individuals it says were involved in armed infiltration by US-registered speedboat
Over 65,000 illegal Israeli settlers entered Al-Aqsa compound in 2025: report