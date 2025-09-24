AFRICA
2 min read
Kenya's Ruto demands 2 permanent UNSC seats with veto power for 54-nation Africa continent
President Ruto of Kenya demands UN Security Council overhaul, advocating for two permanent African seats, deeming the continent's exclusion as "grossly unjust"
Kenya's Ruto demands 2 permanent UNSC seats with veto power for 54-nation Africa continent
Ruto questions the current structure of the UNSC, saying it has been only addressing the priorities of the major winners of WW2. / Other
Baba UmarBaba Umar
September 24, 2025

United Nations:  Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto has delivered a forceful speech at the UN General Assembly, strongly calling for the restructuring of the UN Security Council [UNSC] and demanding "two permanent seats" for Africa at the Council.

"For two decades, this demand, however, continues to be ignored, deferred, or endlessly debated to the detriment of both Africa and the legitimacy of the United Nations itself. You can't claim to be UN while continuing to disregard voices of 54 nation," Ruto told the leaders at the UNGA on Wednesday.

Ruto said Africa is no longer willing to wait on the margins of global governance, "while decisions about peace, security, and development are made without our understanding, perspectives and voice."

Ruto said Africa has been seeking a permanent seat at the UNSC for 20 years, demanding "two permanent seats with full rights, including the veto, and two additional non-permanent seats on the UN Security Council."

Ruto questioned the current structure of the UNSC, stating that it has been addressing only the priorities of the major victors of World War 2.

UN must 'reflect today's realities'

The UNSC has five permanent members—the US, China, Russia, UK, and France—all with veto power. The other ten seats are non-permanent and regionally distributed.

RECOMMENDED

African nations have consistently urged for a more representative UN, particularly its Security Council.

There have been demands for at least one seat for the continent.

However, Ruto called for at least two in his UNGA speech, stating that Africa's exclusion is not only "unacceptable and grossly unjust, it undermines the very credibility of the UN."

"The world must understand that reforming the Security Council is not a favour to Africa; it is a necessity for the UN's own survival. If the UN is to remain relevant in this Century, it must reflect today's realities, not the post-war power arrangements of 1945," he added.

Ruto noted Africa's prominence on the UNSC agenda, its significant contributions to UN peacekeeping, and its disproportionate burden from instability.

"Yet we remain the only continent without a permanent seat at the table, where decisions about our destiny are made," he said.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates