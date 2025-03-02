The Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, has warned of the consequences of continued international silence about Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people, including forced displacement and the demolition of homes in refugee camps across the occupied West Bank.

Hamas urged the UN and its institutions “to take immediate and effective action to stop Israel’s ongoing and horrific violations of international law,” according to a statement on Saturday.

It condemned Israel’s demolition of homes and residential buildings in the Nur Shams camp, east of Tulkarem in the northern occupied West Bank, along with forced displacement of Palestinians at gunpoint.

Hamas described Israeli actions as “a serious violation of international law and a blatant war crime committed in full view of the world.”

The group also denounced Israeli military offensives in the occupied West Bank and the "systematic terror" against Palestinians, calling them "desperate and futile attempts to break the will of the resistance."



‘Unlawful’