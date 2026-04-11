A US Air Force Two carrying a delegation led by Vice President JD Vance arrived in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, on Saturday for high-stakes talks with Iran to end the Middle East conflict amid the ongoing two-week ceasefire, government sources told Anadolu.

Another two aircraft carrying US delegation members and journalists also landed at the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, just next to the capital Islamabad, the sources added.

Other members of the US delegation include special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

It is the first time since 2011 that any US vice president has visited Pakistan.

The Iranian delegation, led by the parliament's speaker, Bagher Ghalibaf, and including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and deputy to the National Security Council Ali Bagheri Kani, among others, arrived in Islamabad early Saturday morning.