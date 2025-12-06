Azerbaijan Presidential Advisor Hikmet Hajiyev and Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan discussed the peace process between the two countries.

The two officials spoke at a panel titled "Armenia-Azerbaijan Lasting Peace: The Washington Agreement and a Joint Future," held as part of the 23rd Doha Forum in Qatar’s capital Doha on Saturday.

In a post on US social media company X regarding the panel, Hajiyev said: "We discussed the steps taken in terms of implementing the Washington arrangements including the economic benefit of peace, connectivity, confidence building measures etc. I highlighted the strong intention of Azerbaijan to transform the region of South Caucasus into the zone of sustainable peace and prosperity."

Zangezur Corridor: new business opportunities

According to reports in the Armenian press, Grigoryan said during the panel that they are working to strengthen trust between the governments and societies of Armenia and Azerbaijan, noting that a certain level of confidence has recently been established between the leaders and teams of the two countries.