Ecuador has released a man who survived a US strike on a suspected drug-trafficking submarine, the attorney general's office said, after finding no evidence that he had committed a crime.

The Ecuadorian attorney general's office said in a statement there was "no report of a crime that has been brought to the attention of this institution" against the man, and therefore "he could not be detained."

The man, who has not been identified, had "no pending cases against him," it added.

The Associated Press, citing an official, said that the Ecuadorian man, identified as Andres Fernando Tufino, was in good health after medical evaluations.

A document from the Ecuadorian government obtained by AP said "there is no evidence or indication that could lead prosecutors or judicial authorities to be certain" of any violation of current laws by Tufino.

Trump's claims

Another survivor of the same strike was sent to his native Colombia, where Interior Minister Armando Benedetti said he had "arrived with brain trauma, sedated, drugged, breathing with a ventilator."

Authorities there said he would face prosecution.

US authorities repatriated the Ecuadorian man, who survived an attack last week on what US President Donald Trump said was a "very large drug-carrying submarine" headed for the United States.

The United States has deployed warships to the Caribbean off the coast of Venezuela since August, attacking mostly boats that US authorities claim were running drugs.

These raids have killed at least 32 people and drawn angry reactions from some South American leaders.

Trump on Saturday bragged about destroying the submarine and labelled the men on board "terrorists."

In a social media post, he claimed the submarine was loaded with fentanyl and other drugs. The US attack also killed two crew members.

There is little evidence to indicate that fentanyl is produced in the Andes, as the vast majority of it flows into the US through Mexico.