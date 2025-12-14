Renewed border clashes between Cambodia and Thailand entered a second week on Sunday after Bangkok denied US President Donald Trump's claim that a truce had been agreed to halt the deadly fighting.

The conflict, rooted in a colonial-era demarcation dispute along their 800-kilometre (500-mile) border, has displaced around 800,000 people, officials said.

"I have been here for six days and I feel sad that the fighting continues," 63-year-old Sean Leap told AFP at an evacuation centre in Cambodia's border province of Banteay Meanchey on Sunday.

"I want it to stop," he said, adding he was worried about his home and livestock.

At least 25 people have been killed, including 14 Thai soldiers and 11 Cambodian civilians, officials said.

Each side blames the other for instigating the clashes, claiming self-defence and trading accusations of attacks on civilians.

Trump, who earlier backed a truce and follow-on agreement, said Friday the Southeast Asian neighbours had agreed to halt fighting.

But Thai leaders later said no ceasefire deal was made, and both governments said Sunday morning clashes were ongoing.

Thai defence ministry spokesman Surasant Kongsiri said Cambodia shelled and bombed several border provinces overnight and into Sunday.

Cambodia's defence ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata, meanwhile, said Thailand continued to fire mortars and bombs into border areas since midnight.

Closed border crossings

After Trump's promised truce did not come to pass, Cambodia shut its border crossings with Thailand on Saturday, leaving migrant workers stranded.

Under a makeshift tent at an evacuation site in Cambodia's Banteay Meanchey, Cheav Sokun told AFP her husband in Thailand wanted to return home.