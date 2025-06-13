Iran has launched hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israel in a dramatic escalation of hostilities, with Iranian media reporting direct hits in Tel Aviv, and fires breaking out near key military sites, including the Defence Ministry headquarters, according to Israeli media.

The unprecedented assault late on Friday, confirmed by Iran's state media and its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), marks Tehran's most direct military attack on Israeli soil to date.

Iran's official Press TV said the "first wave" of missile strikes made "direct impact" in Tel Aviv, while Israeli Channel 13 confirmed that multiple interceptions failed, allowing several projectiles to hit targets across the country.

An AFP journalist on the ground in Tel Aviv described thick plumes of smoke rising above the city's skyline as explosions echoed through the night. Fires were reported near major government and security installations, and emergency crews scrambled to contain the damage.

The IRGC issued a statement saying it had "carried out attacks against dozens of targets in Israel", while a senior Iranian official told Reuters: "Nowhere in Israel will be safe, our revenge will be painful."