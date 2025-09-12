Chinese navy, on Friday, said that its third and newest aircraft carrier, the Fujian, has sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait to carry out "scientific research trials and training missions" in the South China Sea.

The navy added that undertaking cross-regional trials "is a normal part of the aircraft carrier's construction process". It is "not directed at any specific target", a spokesman for the Chinese navy, Leng Guowei, said in a statement.

However, analysts such as Collin Koh, a senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, felt that Fujian’s transit through the sensitive Taiwan Strait was intended to signal "China's rise as a strong military power, and beyond that, a maritime great power.”

"It's to flex China's newfound military strength and send a veritable signal to potential adversaries," he said.

China has two carriers in operation — the Liaoning and Shandong — with the Fujian currently undergoing sea trials.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said on Friday it had used "joint intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance means to fully grasp the situation and responded accordingly".

Japan's Defence Ministry said that on Thursday afternoon, it had identified three Chinese naval ships advancing southwest in waters approximately 200 kilometres (124 miles) northwest of one of the disputed Senkaku Islands, known in Chinese as the Diaoyu Islands.

"Among these, the Fujian aircraft carrier was confirmed by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force for the first time," it said in a statement.

Japan said in July that China's intensifying military activities could "seriously impact" its security, citing the first confirmed incursion by a Chinese military aircraft into its airspace last August in an annual threat assessment.

China said that a coastguard fleet had "patrolled within the territorial waters of the Diaoyu Islands" on Friday.

Expanding its reach