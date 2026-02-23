Young Palestinian Amjad Joudeh’s happiest Ramadan memories are the walks he took with his father and brothers to the mosque for the special Tarawih prayers during the holy month.

“We walked hand in hand to the mosque,” Amjad, 25, recalls as he sits at his partially destroyed house in northern Gaza City.

“But this year, I am going alone,” Amjad, a trader, tells TRT World.

For other Palestinians in the devastated enclave of Gaza, the Islamic holy month of fasting and prayers has brought back memories of what they have lost and what remains of their lives after two years of a genocidal war that has killed more than 70,000 people.

Palestinians in Gaza and other occupied territories are observing Ramadan rituals under amid a fragile ceasefire that Israel continues to violate daily – carrying out indiscriminate military strikes and illegal settler incursions, and killing innocent civilians.

In moments of reflection, Palestinians recall the quiet intimacy of shared worship during past Ramadans when Gaza’s mosques would fill each night for the Tarawih - a special night prayer performed exclusively during the holy month.

Many of those mosques now lie in rubble , indiscriminately bombed by Israel over the past two years.

With intermittent airstrikes still haunting the people, public gatherings have shrunk dramatically, including communal prayers and family visits, which were once central features of the holy month.

Amjad lost his entire family – parents and four younger siblings – in a single air strike during the genocide.

All that remains is a fractured house with walls scarred by shrapnel and memories that intensify as the call to the evening Maghrib prayer approaches each evening.

"All that surrounds me now is grief. I try to imagine my family celebrating Ramadan with me. I see their faces everywhere. The memories hurt, but they also keep me company."

In past years, Tarawih prayers were moments of connection. Suhoor and iftar was a time for laughter and conversation. This year, he barely cares what he eats.

"Now I know what it means to set a full table just for myself," he says.

"My mother and sister would prepare soup and food an hour before sunset. My father would turn on the radio to Quran recitations. My brothers would argue over who would carry the plate of kanafeh,” he says, referring to the traditional sweet dish.

The ‘next week’ that never comes

Amid the ruins of Gaza, among tents and shattered homes, people are trying to preserve fragments of Ramadan’s rituals to observe the month as best they can.

It does not always work. Many families have lost one or more members during the genocidal war. Still, they try. Holding on to Ramadan feels like holding on to life.

At the entrance of one tent near the coast of Gaza City sits 41-year-old Sanaa Al-Sharbase with her three children. She tries to explain why this Ramadan will not resemble those that came before. Her husband was severely injured during the war and can no longer work.

"He used to earn $800 a month," she tells TRT World. "Now he receives just $200 in assistance from his employer."

The family survives on this reduced income and humanitarian aid that barely covers food and medicine.

A thin string of handmade paper lanterns hangs along the sides of the worn tent. They are her quiet compromise, a soft attempt to convince her children that Ramadan has arrived.

"Every Ramadan, I would buy them lanterns, even small ones," she says. "I would hang decorations in the house. They weren’t luxurious, but they made the children happy. This is the first Ramadan that I haven’t bought any decorations.”

Decorations now cost five times what they used to.

"It breaks my heart when they ask, 'When will we buy the lanterns?' I don’t have a good answer for them.”

When her children asked if they could hang lights in the tent, she told them, "Next week." She knows fully well that the week will likely never come.

In Gaza, many families traditionally cook the traditional plant-based stew called molokhia and chicken on the first day of Ramadan. This year, Sanaa could not.