Countries rush aid to Sri Lanka after devastating floods kill over 330
Search and rescue operations continue in multiple areas hit by flooding as 370 people are still missing.
A man wades through a flooded street, following heavy rainfall in Wellampitiya, Sri Lanka, on November 30, 2025. / Reuters
December 1, 2025

Several countries, including China and Australia, announced aid to Sri Lanka after deadly floods that killed over 330 people and left 370 others missing, according to media reports on Monday.

The Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka has announced $100,000 in emergency cash aid while Nepal also pledged $200,000 to support relief and recovery operations in flood-affected areas, local media outlet News 1st reported.

Australia has already announced AUD 1 million ($650,000) to support immediate response and recovery efforts, while India has sent teams consisting of 80 members with aid to help the affected people.

So far, 334 people have been killed and 370 others are missing from the deadly floods in the South Asian island country.

Search and rescue operations continue in multiple areas hit by flooding, landslides, and widespread destruction since the island was affected by severe weather on November 17.

Since Cyclone Ditwah hit Sri Lanka last Wednesday, affecting some 1.12 million people from 309,607 families.

Authorities established 1,275 relief centres and provided shelter to 180,499 individuals displaced by the disaster.

The military is conducting aerial and ground operations to evacuate trapped individuals, while relief teams work quickly to deliver food, water, and medical supplies.

According to the Daily Mirror, a Sri Lankan Air Force helicopter crashed on Sunday during disaster relief operations, with all crew members rescued and sent to a hospital.

The government has also halted academic activities in all universities, higher education institutions, and vocational training centres under the Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education Ministry until December 8.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake declared a state of emergency on Saturday.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
