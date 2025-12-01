Several countries, including China and Australia, announced aid to Sri Lanka after deadly floods that killed over 330 people and left 370 others missing, according to media reports on Monday.

The Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka has announced $100,000 in emergency cash aid while Nepal also pledged $200,000 to support relief and recovery operations in flood-affected areas, local media outlet News 1st reported.

Australia has already announced AUD 1 million ($650,000) to support immediate response and recovery efforts, while India has sent teams consisting of 80 members with aid to help the affected people.

So far, 334 people have been killed and 370 others are missing from the deadly floods in the South Asian island country.

Search and rescue operations continue in multiple areas hit by flooding, landslides, and widespread destruction since the island was affected by severe weather on November 17.

Since Cyclone Ditwah hit Sri Lanka last Wednesday, affecting some 1.12 million people from 309,607 families.