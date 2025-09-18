Iran has withdrawn a draft resolution at the UN nuclear watchdog's annual General Conference that would have prohibited attacks on nuclear facilities, following intense US lobbying.
Iran had put forward the resolution with China, Russia and several allies including Cuba, Venezuela and Belarus.
The text strongly condemned the June 2025 attacks on Iranian nuclear sites by Israel and the US, describing them as a "clear violation of international law," and reaffirmed that "all states must refrain from attacking or threatening to attack peaceful nuclear facilities."
Western diplomats said the US warned of reducing funding to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) if the resolution passed and if Israel's rights within the agency were curtailed.
Iran's Ambassador to the UN, Reza Najafi, told the conference the decision was made "guided by the spirit of goodwill and constructive engagement, and at the request of several member states."
He added: "We firmly believe that the voice of this body should not be distorted under the weight of the intimidation and political pressure exerted by one of the aggressors."
The withdrawal came amid heightened tensions following Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear and military sites in June, followed by US attacks on three Iranian facilities.
Tehran has long insisted its nuclear programme is peaceful.
IAEA under criticism
Mohammad Eslami, head of Iran's civilian atomic energy organisation, earlier called on IAEA members to "take appropriate measures in response to these unlawful attacks."
He also criticised "recent threats made by the United States" and alleged misuse of the agency through influence on its budget.
Howard Solomon, US charge d'affaires in Vienna, said the resolution "painted a deeply inaccurate picture of recent events" and would have been "overwhelmingly defeated" if put to a vote.
He defended Washington's attacks, saying Iran's enrichment programme posed "a grave and growing threat to Israel and the region."
The General Conference, which brings together representatives of 180 IAEA member states, meets annually in Vienna to approve the agency’s budget and address nuclear safety and security.
The meeting comes as France, Germany and the UK triggered a "snapback" process to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran, citing noncompliance with the 2015 nuclear deal.
The measure, designed to be veto-proof, will take effect within 30 days unless negotiations resume.
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday the sanctions process was "a done deal," adding: "The latest news we had from the Iranians is not serious."