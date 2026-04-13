The European Union's member states must coordinate on energy prices amid a $25.7 billion increase in fossil fuel bills since the start of the Iran war, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said.

"We're also looking into ... coordination of member states' gas storage filling to avoid that many member states go to the market at the same time," von der Leyen told reporters in Brussels on Monday.

"And we will coordinate oil stock releases, to achieve the largest possible effect, and we will ensure that member states' emergency measures will not impact the single market."

The EU Commission is planning to publish proposals for energy price measures on April 22, to be discussed by EU leaders at their informal summit next week.