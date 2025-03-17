An American journalist has decided to take legal action against the Indian government after authorities revoked his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status and barred him from traveling to the country.



All this happened after Raphael Satter wrote an article ‘How an Indian startup hacked the world’ about a prominent Indian businessman, Rajat Khare, back in November, 2023.



In December 2023, Satter, who is a cybersecurity journalist with Reuters based in Washington DC, was told by India’s Ministry of Home Affairs that his OCI card had been cancelled. He was accused by the government of publishing work that “maliciously” damaged India’s reputation. Satter, who obtained OCI status through marriage, can no longer travel to India, where his family members live.

Satter’s case is not an isolated one but part of a growing trend in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s India. However, it does add to growing concerns over the revocation of OCI privileges, particularly for journalists, activists and academics critical of the Modi government.

Modi rebranded the former People of Indian Origin (PIO) card as the OCI card with much fanfare, creating a misleading impression among the Indian diaspora that it conferred “citizen-like” privileges. In reality, OCI cards are being granted and revoked at the government’s discretion, often targeting journalists, academics and activists critical of the administration. Notably, there were not too many such cases under the previous PIO system.



The OCI cards which were originally meant to facilitate travel and business in India for people of Indian origin with foreign nationality and their families, have now – in a way -- become weaponised by the government.

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) has described such actions as part of a broader pattern of “politically motivated repression” under the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to HRW’s Asia Director Elaine Pearson, when journalists who report on stories deemed sensitive have their visas revoked, it has a dangerous chilling effect on those raising legitimate concerns about abuse of power and corruption.



“In recent years, the Modi government has revoked OCI visas from journalists, activists and academics, especially those who have been critical of BJP government policies,” she told TRT World.



“This is a blatant effort to silence criticism. Some individuals have challenged this through the Indian courts because of a lack of transparent information about the reasons for the cancellation, often justified on vague grounds of casting a negative light on the country,” she added.

In 2021 alone, the Indian government downgraded the privileges of the 4.5 million OCI cardholders by re-categorising them as “foreign nationals,” and requiring them to seek special permission to carry out research and journalism, or visit any area in India listed as “protected.”



Over the past decade, the government has canceled over 100 permits and deported some status holders for allegedly showing “disaffection towards the Constitution.” This has heightened concerns for OCI cardholders whether living in India or abroad, many of whom have older parents and other strong personal ties to India.

Many journalists and academics, including Time Magazine’s Aatish Taseer who grew up in New Delhi, French journalist Vanessa Dougnac who had lived in India for 22 years and University of Westminster professor Nitasha Kaul, were forced to leave the country after their OCI cards were revoked.

Author and journalist Taseer told TRT World that in September 2019, his mother messaged him and told him that he had received a letter from the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs. In the letter, Taseer was told that the government had revoked his OCI card. The letter said that he had 21 days to respond and contest the claims.



In November, after The Print reported that his OCI status was under review, the government publicly announced on X (then Twitter) that it had been revoked—this was the first time he had heard about it.

The decision followed the publication of his cover piece for Time magazine in May, just before the Indian elections, titled India’s divider in chief, which was highly critical of Modi’s actions while in power.



Modi responded to the article and said: “Time magazine is foreign, the writer has also said he comes from a Pakistani political family. That is enough for his credibility.”

The BJP said that the article was an attempt to malign Modi’s image and had accused Taseer, the son of Indian journalist Tavleen Singh and late Pakistani politician and businessman Salmaan Taseer, of pursuing Pakistani agenda.

For his part, Taseer did not think he would get this kind of backlash when he wrote the story. “Everyone was doing that kind of piece at the time. I was completely blindsided by the action,” he said.

“In my case, they [the BJP] ran a full campaign against me. The BJP spokesperson called me an ISI agent and they were using my father’s nationality – who I hadn’t met till I was 21-- as the cause,” said the journalist.



“They built this narrative of the enemy within. Unlike Raphael [Satter], I was living in India for 10 years before that. I had spent 30 out of 40 years there. All the good will that I had built was besmirched. I was made to look a suspect,” he added.



Taseer filed for review for the OCI during COVID-19. According to him, the OCI — even more than the American Green Card — is just a visa.