Iranian missile strikes on two southern Israeli towns wounded more than 100 people, after Israeli air defence systems failed to intercept the projectiles, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling it a "very difficult evening."

The two direct hits tore open the fronts of residential buildings and carved craters into the ground.

Magen David Adom first responders said 84 people were wounded in the town of Arad, 10 of them seriously, hours after 33 were wounded in nearby Dimona.

Iranian state TV said the missile attack on Dimona, which houses a nuclear facility, was a "response" to an earlier strike on its own nuclear site at Natanz.

Fire engines with their lights flashing were at the scene along with dozens of members of the emergency services.

Netanyahu said Israel will continue striking Iran after what he called a "very difficult evening."

"This is a very difficult evening in the battle for our future," Netanyahu said in a statement. "We are determined to continue striking our enemies on all fronts".

'Extensive damage'