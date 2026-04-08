US President Donald Trump is dispatching his Iran negotiating team, led by Vice President JD Vance, to Pakistan, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, adding that the first round of talks would take place on Saturday.



US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner were also part of the team, Leavitt told reporters on Wednesday.



Leavitt said Vance had played a significant role in Iran since the beginning and that conversations had taken place between the top levels of the US and China.

Earlier, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said US and Iranian delegations will arrive in Islamabad on Friday for talks after the South Asian nation secured a ceasefire between the two warring sides.

Sharif also called for respect for the ceasefire amid reports of violations in the conflict zones.

"I thank Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump for accepting my request for the ceasefire and agreeing to hold talks," Sharif said while addressing a Cabinet session.

Islamabad has been facilitating indirect talks between Washington and Tehran.

"US and Iranian delegations will arrive in Islamabad on Friday for talks," he said, expressing hope that the upcoming talks will result in a “durable peace".

"This is a temporary ceasefire. But Insha’Allah (God willing), this temporary ceasefire will be converted into a durable peace, and the flames of war will be extinguished permanently."

Separately, Sharif said violations have been reported in some areas of the conflict zone, which “undermine the spirit of the peace process".

“I earnestly and sincerely urge all parties to exercise restraint and respect the ceasefire for two weeks, as agreed upon, so that diplomacy can take a lead role towards peaceful settlement of the conflict,” he said on the US social media platform X.