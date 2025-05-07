In pictures: Anger boils in Pakistan streets and diaspora after India kills 31 civilians
People carry a casket of a victim of Indian missile strike incident, for funeral prayers, in Muridke, a town in Pakistan's Punjab province. / AP
In pictures: Anger boils in Pakistan streets and diaspora after India kills 31 civilians
Rallies in Pakistan protest deadly Indian missile strikes and support Pakistani Army, which claims to have downed five Indian fighter jets during Wednesday's aerial combat.
May 7, 2025

Demonstrators held rallies in Pakistan and the UK after Indian missile strikes on Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir killed at least 31 civilians, including children and women, and wounded 57 others.

Pakistan said it will "avenge" those killed by Indian air strikes.

"We make this pledge, that we will avenge each drop of the blood of these martyrs," Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in an address to the nation late on Wednesday.

India's army says it destroyed nine so-called "terrorist camps" in Pakistan, while Islamabad says it shot down five Indian fighter aircraft and several drones.

There was no comment from India, but three planes fell onto villages in India-administered Kashmir, according to local police and residents.

In Pakistan, businessman Umbreen Mahar said: "No one in today's world wants to favour war. But if India continues to slander us and then attack, Pakistan has the right to retaliate and defend its sovereignty."

RECOMMENDED

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Greek officer arrested over spying for China, leaking classified NATO data
Yemen approves new government under PM Shaya al Zindani
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way