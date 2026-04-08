Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid sharply criticised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday over his support for a temporary US-Iran ceasefire, calling it a “political and strategic failure.”

“We have never seen such a political catastrophe in our history. Israel was not even present when decisions were made about the core of our national security,” Lapid said on the US social media platform X.

He added that the damage caused by Netanyahu’s “arrogance, negligence and lack of strategic planning” could take years to repair.

Lapid stressed that while the military and public had done their part, the government fell short of achieving its goals.

“The army carried out everything it was asked to do, and the people showed extraordinary resilience, but Netanyahu failed politically and strategically and did not achieve any of the goals he set for himself,” he said.