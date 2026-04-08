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Israel's opposition calls Netanyahu's support for US‑Iran truce 'political, strategic failure'
Opposition leader Lapid says Prime Minister Netanyahu failed politically and strategically as the Israeli government announced its support for a temporary US‑Iran truce.
Israel's opposition calls Netanyahu's support for US‑Iran truce 'political, strategic failure'
Opposition leader Yair Lapid said repairing the damage done by Netanyahu could take years. [File photo] / Reuters
19 hours ago

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid sharply criticised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday over his support for a temporary US-Iran ceasefire, calling it a “political and strategic failure.”

“We have never seen such a political catastrophe in our history. Israel was not even present when decisions were made about the core of our national security,” Lapid said on the US social media platform X.

He added that the damage caused by Netanyahu’s “arrogance, negligence and lack of strategic planning” could take years to repair.

Lapid stressed that while the military and public had done their part, the government fell short of achieving its goals.

“The army carried out everything it was asked to do, and the people showed extraordinary resilience, but Netanyahu failed politically and strategically and did not achieve any of the goals he set for himself,” he said.

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His remarks came after Netanyahu’s office said Israel supports US President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend military strikes against Iran for two weeks.

However, Netanyahu's office said the two-week ceasefire “does not include Lebanon.”

Trump announced on Tuesday that he agreed “to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks.”

RelatedTRT World - How Trump went from Iran annihilation threat to two-week ceasefire
SOURCE:AA
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