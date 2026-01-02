A grandmother and her five-year-old grandson were burnt to death in Gaza when their tent caught fire, as thousands of Palestinians battle harrowing winter conditions in flimsy makeshift housing, as Israel continues to block key aid despite a truce.

Amal Abu Al-Khair and her grandchild, Saud, were killed when their nylon tent caught fire overnight at the Yarmouk displacement camp in Gaza City on Thursday night.

As 2026 begins, the shaky 12-week-old Gaza ceasefire has largely paused Israel’s Gaza genocide.

But Palestinians are still being killed almost daily by Israeli fire, and the humanitarian crisis shows no signs of abating.

Over the past weeks, cold winter rains have repeatedly lashed the sprawling tent cities, causing flooding, turning Gaza’s dirt roads into mud, and causing buildings damaged in Israeli bombardment to collapse.

UNICEF says at least six children have now died of weather-related causes, including a four-year-old who died in a building collapse.

At least three children have died of hypothermia, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

Aid groups say Israel is not allowing enough shelter materials into Gaza despite the truce.

Figures recently released by Israel’s military suggest it hasn’t met the ceasefire stipulation of allowing 600 trucks of aid into Gaza a day.