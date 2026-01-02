WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Grandmother, grandson burn alive in Gaza tent as Israeli aid blockade drags on
Palestinians are still being killed almost daily by Israeli fire, and the humanitarian crisis shows no signs of abating
Grandmother, grandson burn alive in Gaza tent as Israeli aid blockade drags on
A nylon tent caught fire overnight at the Yarmouk displacement camp in Gaza. / AP
January 2, 2026

A grandmother and her five-year-old grandson were burnt to death in Gaza when their tent caught fire, as thousands of Palestinians battle harrowing winter conditions in flimsy makeshift housing, as Israel continues to block key aid despite a truce.

Amal Abu Al-Khair and her grandchild, Saud, were killed when their nylon tent caught fire overnight at the Yarmouk displacement camp in Gaza City on Thursday night.

As 2026 begins, the shaky 12-week-old Gaza ceasefire has largely paused Israel’s Gaza genocide.

But Palestinians are still being killed almost daily by Israeli fire, and the humanitarian crisis shows no signs of abating.

Over the past weeks, cold winter rains have repeatedly lashed the sprawling tent cities, causing flooding, turning Gaza’s dirt roads into mud, and causing buildings damaged in Israeli bombardment to collapse.

UNICEF says at least six children have now died of weather-related causes, including a four-year-old who died in a building collapse.

At least three children have died of hypothermia, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

Aid groups say Israel is not allowing enough shelter materials into Gaza despite the truce.

Figures recently released by Israel’s military suggest it hasn’t met the ceasefire stipulation of allowing 600 trucks of aid into Gaza a day.

RECOMMENDED

Deteriorating humanitarian situation

There is also concern that Israel's recent suspension of more than three dozen international aid groups from operating in Gaza will make it even harder to get supplies like tents in.

Palestinians have long called for mobile homes and caravans to be allowed in to protect them against living in impractical and worn-out tents.

In Yarmouk, people live in nylon tents near a garbage dump.

Ashraf al-Suwair said he woke up to the sound of screaming as his neighbours shouted, "Fire! Fire!"

He said the nylon is like fuel, easy to ignite. “We need a good place that suits the people and the children of Gaza, instead of burning to death," he said.

Türkiye and seven other countries called on Israel to lift restrictions on the entry of essential supplies into Gaza.

In a joint statement on Friday, the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar expressed deep concern over the worsening humanitarian suffering, warning that adverse weather conditions have compounded existing aid restrictions and critical shortages of life-saving supplies.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye and seven other states press Israel to lift restrictions on Gaza aid
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025
Macron urges Europe to use 'Greenland moment' to push reforms, brace for more clashes with US
Anarchist group claims Italy rail sabotage during Winter Olympics opening
US considers expanding nuclear arsenal, resuming underground testing: report
Bangladesh election candidates urge voters to elect 'ethical' leadership as campaigning ends