WORLD
1 min read
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Beijing calls its relationship with Moscow the "most strategically valuable" among global powers.
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Beijing. / Reuters
July 14, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hailed Beijing's "strategically valuable" relations with Moscow as he met his Russian counterpart against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine and turbulent ties with the United States.

Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov was visiting Beijing after a trip to North Korea, where he received assurances of support for Moscow in the Ukraine conflict.

Wang told Lavrov on Sunday that "China-Russia are the most stable, most mature and most strategically valuable relationship between major powers in the world today", according to a Chinese foreign ministry readout of their meeting.

"The current focus is to... deepen comprehensive strategic cooperation, promote each side's development and revitalisation, and jointly respond to the challenges brought by a turbulent and changing world," Wang said.

RelatedTRT Global - Splitting China-Russia ‘no limits’ partnership will be difficult for US

The two ministers "exchanged views on the Korean peninsula, the Ukraine crisis, the Iranian nuclear issue and other matters", the Chinese statement said.

RECOMMENDED

It did not mention ties with Washington, which Moscow said was also on the agenda.

The Russian foreign ministry said Lavrov and Wang also discussed other "burning issues", including the Israeli war in Gaza.

China, a diplomatic and economic ally of Moscow, claims to be neutral in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Yemen's former STC leader vows from UAE to establish South Yemen state