A Swiss television commentator questioned on air whether an Israeli athlete should be allowed to compete at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, citing his past public support for Israel's war in Gaza and referencing accusations of genocide levelled by UN-mandated investigators and rights groups.

Speaking on Swiss broadcaster RTS as Israel's two-man bobsleigh team began their run on Monday, commentator Stefan Renna highlighted remarks previously made by Adam Edelman, describing him as someone who "defines himself — and I quote — as a Zionist to the core".

Renna told viewers that Edelman had posted on social media "in favour of the genocide in Gaza", adding that "genocide is the term used by the United Nations commission of inquiry".

A commission mandated by the United Nations, as well as organisations including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have accused Israel of perpetrating genocide in Gaza during its more than two-year military assault, which has killed over 71,000 people and devastated much of the territory's infrastructure.

‘Should have been barred ‘