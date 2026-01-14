Türkiye and Somalia on Tuesday signed the Türkiye-Somalia Joint Labour Commission First Meeting Protocol and the 2026–2027 Action Plan, formally bringing the agreement into force, according to a ministry statement.

The first meeting of the Türkiye-Somalia Joint Labour Commission was held in the Turkish capital, Ankara.

Turkish Minister of Labour and Social Security Vedat Isikhan met with Somali Minister of Labour and Social Affairs Salim Alio Ibro and his delegation on the occasion of the meeting.

Isikhan said the protocol and action plan envisage comprehensive and sustainable cooperation in key areas, including government oversight of workplaces, occupational health and safety, effective management of the movement of international workers, vocational training, and the development of national occupational standards.

Following a bilateral meeting with Ibro, Isikhan chaired a delegation-level meeting with his counterpart.