TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye, Somalia sign labour agreement to expand workforce cooperation
The agreement sets a legal framework for sharing expertise, exchanging documents, and coordinating labour policies between Türkiye and Somalia.
Türkiye, Somalia sign labour agreement to expand workforce cooperation
The agreement aims to strengthen labour cooperation between Türkiye and Somalia. / AA
January 14, 2026

Türkiye and Somalia on Tuesday signed the Türkiye-Somalia Joint Labour Commission First Meeting Protocol and the 2026–2027 Action Plan, formally bringing the agreement into force, according to a ministry statement.

The first meeting of the Türkiye-Somalia Joint Labour Commission was held in the Turkish capital, Ankara.

Turkish Minister of Labour and Social Security Vedat Isikhan met with Somali Minister of Labour and Social Affairs Salim Alio Ibro and his delegation on the occasion of the meeting.

Isikhan said the protocol and action plan envisage comprehensive and sustainable cooperation in key areas, including government oversight of workplaces, occupational health and safety, effective management of the movement of international workers, vocational training, and the development of national occupational standards.

Following a bilateral meeting with Ibro, Isikhan chaired a delegation-level meeting with his counterpart.

RECOMMENDED

Speaking at the meeting, the Turkish minister expressed satisfaction with the continued strengthening and expansion of Türkiye-Somalia relations across all fields, noting that bilateral ties have gained a strategic dimension over the years.

Voicing hope for a productive and results-oriented cooperation period, Isikhan said: “As a ministry, we attach great importance to sharing our experience with the Somali side in matters within our mandate, and we aim to strengthen our cooperation in these areas.”

He added that the detailed 2026–2027 roadmap for cooperation would take existing collaboration to a higher level, broaden its scope, and provide a strong legal framework for exchanging information, documents, and experts between the two ministries.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye begins construction of space port in Somalia: Minister
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ukraine grants temporary residency to foreign fighters
Palestinian vice president bars institutions from implementing Israel's West Bank measures
Man kills five with axe, hammer at Ukraine displacement shelter
Israeli drone strike kills two Palestinians in Gaza in yet another ceasefire violation
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025