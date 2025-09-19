ASIA PACIFIC
1 min read
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Officials brief Kim on the performance and combat applicability of various unmanned armed equipment.
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Kim inspected the test at the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Technology Complex on Thursday. / AP
September 19, 2025

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un supervised a performance test of new tactical attack drones, calling for rapid advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and greater operational capabilities of unmanned systems, state news agency KCNA has reported.

Kim inspected the test at the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Technology Complex on Thursday, accompanied by senior officials, including Ri Pyong-chol, the party’s top military policy adviser.

He was briefed about the performance and combat applicability of various unmanned armed equipment, including strategic and tactical unmanned reconnaissance aircraft and multi-purpose unmanned aerial vehicles.

"The test conducted that day clearly demonstrated the military strategic value and innovative performance of unmanned strategic reconnaissance aircraft, as well as the excellent combat effectiveness of the Venus series of tactical unmanned attack aircraft," the agency said on Friday.

The North Korean leader expressed satisfaction with the results, stressing that unmanned technologies are becoming central assets in modern warfare.

RECOMMENDED

Kim ordered the officials to accelerate AI integration, enhance combat readiness, and expand the mass production capacity of UAVs.

He also approved a plan to restructure and strengthen the UAV Technology Complex to bolster research and development.

RelatedTRT World - North Korea tests new suicide drones, experts say may be linked to Russia

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
UNRWA chief warns of 'silent war' in West Bank amid record levels of Israeli violence