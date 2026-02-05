A Bangladesh court on Thursday handed down the death penalty to six people, mostly police officers and supporters of ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, for crimes against humanity, including killing protesters and burning their bodies during the 2024 uprising.

Of the six victims, one was still alive when a convicted police officer set fire to a pile of bodies on a rickshaw van in Ashulia, an area of Savar on the outskirts of Dhaka, on August 5, 2024, the day Hasina fled to India amid the mass uprising.

The verdict was announced by a three-member judicial panel led by Justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury from the country's International Crimes Tribunal-2.

The court also sentenced seven people to life in prison, two to seven years in prison, and acquitted one defendant who later became a state approver.

It also ordered the confiscation of all properties belonging to one of the convicts, a former lawmaker in Hasina's parliament, to be distributed to the needy.

According to case details, on August 5, 2024, the day the Awami League government collapsed, six people were shot and their bodies burnt in the Ashulia police station area on the outskirts of Dhaka. One of the victims was alive at the time and was burned after gasoline was poured on the bodies.