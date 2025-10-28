At least 64 people, including four police officers, have been killed in a large-scale operation against organised crime in Rio de Janeiro, the state government said, days before the Brazilian city is set to host major events related to the COP30 global climate summit.

"We stand firm confronting narcoterrorism," Governor Claudio Castro wrote on social media on Tuesday as he announced the operation, which he said involved 2,500 security personnel across the Alemao and Penha favela complexes.

The police mobilised two helicopters, 32 armoured vehicles, and 12 demolition vehicles used to destroy barricades erected by drug traffickers to prevent police from entering the narrow streets of the favelas.

The complexes are poor, densely populated settlements on Rio's outskirts.

Authorities said the other 18 fatalities were suspected of connections to drug trafficking.

The largest operation to date

Rio next week will host the C40 summit of global mayors and Prince William's Earthshot Prize, which will feature celebrities including pop star Kylie Minogue and four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel.

Both are part of the run-up to the United Nations climate summit COP30 taking place in Belem, in northern Brazil.