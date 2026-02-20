According to a new study published in The Lancet Global Health, more than 75,000 Palestinians were killed in the first 15 months of Israel's genocide in Gaza, a figure significantly higher than the 49,000 deaths announced at the time by local health officials,

The peer-reviewed research has found that women, children and the elderly accounted for 56.2 percent of violent deaths during that period, a proportion it said broadly aligns with reporting by Gaza's health ministry.

The study, conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research and led by Michael Spagat of Royal Holloway, University of London, surveyed 2,000 Palestinian households over seven days beginning on 30 December 2024.

"The combined evidence suggests that, as of January 5, 2025, 3–4 percent of the population of Gaza had been killed violently and there have been a substantial number of non-violent deaths caused indirectly by the conflict," the authors wrote.

16,300 non-violent deaths

Researchers estimated 75,200 violent deaths during the first 15 months of the carnage, along with 16,300 non-violent deaths linked to disease, accidents or other indirect effects of the Israel’s brutal war.